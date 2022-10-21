Parliament rubber stamps VAT cuts, fuel subsidies

All VAT rates, bar the 3% rate, will be cut by one percentage point from 1 January 2023



Lawmakers rubber stamped a series of measures that the government had agreed with trade unions and businesses to help households and companies with ballooning inflation and rising energy bills, including a cut to VAT rates and a subsidy for heating oil.

On Thursday, parliament unanimously approved to cut all VAT rates by one percentage point, except the super-reduced rate of 3% which is levied on everyday items such as food, with the changes coming into force on 1 January and expiring at the end of 2023.

Lawmakers also signed off on a 15 cents per litre subsidy for heating oil that will kick in on 31 October and last until the end of 2023. The price of liquefied gas will also be reduced by 20 cents per kilogram in that period.

The measures are part of the agreement the government struck in September that will also see the state cap the price of gas and freeze electricity prices, costing the taxpayer at least €1.1 billion.

It is the second energy-aid package that Luxembourg put together this year after deciding to pay out tax credits between August and March 2023, which is intended to replace one of the automatic wage indexations that became due this year and will be paid out in full next year.

Both sets of measures are forecast to blow a €2.8 billion hole in the state's 2023 budget. The aid packages should hold inflation to 2.8% next year, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes said in her speech in parliament last week.

"It will considerably curb inflation and support households and businesses in the Grand Duchy," Backes is quoted in a press release on Thursday.

