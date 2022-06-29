Parliament scraps Covid restrictions despite surge in cases

Proof of vaccination or negative test no longer required to enter hospitals and care homes, as lawmakers ease last major rules

Restrictions are being eased at the same time as cases are soaring

By Cliona Hickey



Lawmakers voted to remove the last major Covid-19 restrictions in Luxembourg on Wednesday, despite a surge in new infections in recent weeks, just as life in the country gradually returns to normal after two years of the pandemic.

The changes mean staff and visitors will no longer be required to show a negative test or proof of vaccination to enter hospitals and care homes, although the wearing of masks will remain mandatory. The law, which will be in force until October 31, was approved by parliament during a session on Wednesday afternoon after the plans were unveiled by government earlier this month.

The isolation period for those who test positive for the virus will also be reduced under the new law to seven days, from ten days currently.



The lifting of the last major restrictions follows the widespread relaxation of rules back in March, which scrapped the CovidCheck system in restaurants and bars and the requirement for masks in most public spaces. A law forcing travellers on public transport to wear a face covering was repealed earlier this month.

However, moves to scrap the last major laws have coincided with a spike in new infections across the country.

The number of new cases in Luxembourg rose by more than 40% in the first two weeks of June, and by 13% last week, with almost 4,500 new infections between June 20 and 26, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The government is still pressing ahead with plans to introduce a compulsory vaccine mandate for people aged over 50, with a group of medical experts due to give their advice on the matter in the next few weeks, Dr Claude Muller, a virologist who sits on the panel, said earlier this month.

