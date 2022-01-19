Parliament to decide on mandatory jabs, government says

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said he supports a vaccine mandate based on age and occupation, as proposed by an independent panel of experts last week

By Yannick Hansen and Yannick Lambert

Luxembourg backs a vaccine mandate but is to leave the specific details of any future law in the hands of deputies to decide, after a heated debate in parliament on Wednesday exposed deep divisions over the issue.



The government said it would back a limited mandate for the over-50s and healthcare staff that a panel of independent experts first proposed last week, but said it was leaving the next steps to parliament.



Wednesday's debate gave parties an open platform to express their views before any legislation is drawn up, a reversal of the usual procedure whereby deputies discuss potential bills put forward by the government.



The parliamentary session came on the same day that Luxembourg marked a grim milestone as it recorded its highest ever number of daily infections since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,551 new cases.

Last Friday a group of five medical experts - who had been tasked with giving their scientific opinion on the issue - called for mandatory jabs for people over the age of 50, a group that is statistically more likely to develop severe disease and die of the virus, and for those who work with vulnerable people, such as healthcare staff.

In parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel endorsed the recommendations. "We need to learn to live with the virus", he said, adding for that to happen the country needs to ensure the most vulnerable are vaccinated. "The government is hoping to scale back restrictions when the mandate comes into force", he also said.

It was the first time that Bettel endorsed mandatory vaccinations as he previously said he opposed the measure. Health Minister Paulette Lenert, who had remained tight-lipped on the issue, described it as a "last resort" during the parliament debate.

The government did not make any proposals on when the mandate should kick in, how long it would last and what possible sanctions would be for hold-outs. Instead, the specific details have been left to lawmakers to decide.

Government data has consistently showed that a majority of intensive-care patients are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, both Bettel and Lenert said. Those that did receive the full vaccine protection and required intensive care treatment often had pre-conditions or ended up in hospital for other reasons, such as accidents, Bettel added.

Details still to be thrashed out

A majority of parties came out in favour of mandatory vaccination in some form, but the issue has caused divisions in the three-party ruling coalition.



The liberal DP, Bettel's party, and the Greens said they would back a vaccine mandate in the debate on Wednesday, but the centre-left LSAP - Lenert's party - is still waiting on crucial data before it could back the mandate, deputy Yves Cruchten said. A mandate should expire in spring 2023 but could be revoked at any point, he added.

Only the right-wing ADR, home to Luxembourg's sole anti-vaccine deputy, rejected a vaccine mandate, with the Pirate Party and left-wing déi Lénk opposing moves towards compulsory jabs for now.

However, even parties in favour remain split on the next steps and who exactly should be covered by any future law.

The main opposition party, the Christian Democrats (CSV), are calling for mandatory vaccinations for all adults, but agreed with jabbing over 50s and healthcare workers as a "first step".



A law should be voted on and come into force "as soon as possible", CSV president Claude Wiseler said, saying that he would prefer February or at the latest March to prepare for the next wave. Wiseler floated the idea of a €100 fine for holdouts and broad checks.

A vaccine mandate should not just be limited to residents, but extended to everyone working in the country, Wiseler added. Leaving the many cross-border commuters out of it makes no sense from a health perspective, he said, although he acknowledged there might be legal difficulties with such a proposal.



He also said that the mandate should be time-limited, such as until the end of 2023, or until mid-2024, as recommended by the panel of experts on Friday.

Wiseler also referenced a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which said mandatory vaccinations do not contravene human rights in circumstances such as the current pandemic.

The DP party supported the proposals of the expert panel, with parliamentary party leader Gilles Baum saying partial vaccination mandate does not constitute stigmatisation and that vaccinations prevent hospitals from collapsing.

A vaccine mandate has attracted the ire of anti-vaccine protestors in Luxembourg, who have staged several demonstrations in the capital in recent weeks, some of which have turned violent.

Luxembourg's ethic's council said on Wednesday it is against singling out particular groups of people for mandatory vaccines, broadcaster RTL reported. This comes after the group said in early December that it agreed with a general mandate for all adults.

(Additional reporting by Kate Oglesby)

