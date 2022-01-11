Parliament set to ease Covid rules in policy reversal

Parliament is set to approve a new law on Tuesday afternoon that is softening some Covid-fighting measures despite Luxembourg recording eight more deaths over the weekend.

The changes constitute a U-turn after parliament had rushed through new legislation just before Christmas to tackle the spread of the highly contagious Omicron.

Isolation periods for infected people would be reduced and a booster jab would no longer be required to enter bars or restaurants under the proposals introduced last week. The new rules would no longer require a Covid-19 test if someone has recovered from the disease or received a second vaccine dose within the last six months. The isolation period for vaccinated people who still contract Covid-19 would be reduced from ten to six days after two negative lateral flow tests.

The State Council, an advisory body to government and parliament, on Monday slammed the new Covid law for softening measures in light of the recent surge in cases. The Grand Duchy set a new record with over 2,100 infections reported last Wednesday, part of a trend of record high infection figures due to the more transmissible Omicron variant.

The Grand Duchy's education ministry has also reduced quarantine rules for students or school staff who have had contact with an infected person, according to the Luxemburger Wort. The requirement will now only apply for unvaccinated or unrecovered students and teachers who do not take part in regular testing for the virus that causes the disease. In primary schools, 5% of students do not take part in the testing while around 20% in secondary education do not participate, but the majority of those students are vaccinated, the ministry said.

Weekend demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions involving hundreds of protestors prompted new criticism of Internal Security Minister Henri Kox, who oversees the police. Opposition politicians and journalists accused Kox of again underestimating the protests that took place on Saturday, with crowds disrupting traffic in the capital city and intimidating bystanders.

Protestors have announced on social media their intention to protest in front of the Robert Schuman Hospital in Luxembourg City next week. In answer to a parliamentary question about the announced protest, Kox did not announce any extra measures on Tuesday, but said that entrances to hospital must kept open at all times and that no person should be harmed.

