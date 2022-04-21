Paul Dühr sworn in as new head of Grand Ducal household

Career diplomat officially took over on Wednesday, succeeding Yuriko Backes, who stepped down to become finance minister in January

The new Marshal of the Grand-Ducal Court, Paul Dühr, with Grand Duke Henri, after he was officially sworn in on Wednesday

Paul Dühr has been officially sworn in as the Marshal of the Grand Ducal Court, taking over the role vacated by Yuricko Backes, who stepped down in January to become the country's finance minister.

Dühr, a career diplomat and a lawyer by training, was appointed to the position at the end of February and formally sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday. He replaces Yuriko Backes, who became the Grand Duchy's first female finance minister in January.

Dühr previously held a range of roles in Luxembourg's diplomatic service, including at the Council of Europe, the United Nations and World Trade Organization, and also served as ambassador in Paris and Rome.

