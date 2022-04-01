Peak of infections near, health ministry says

The number of people testing positive for Covid has been rising for three weeks, after Luxembourg ditched most of its restrictions

Luxembourg is approaching the peak of the current Omicron wave, Health Minister Paulette Lenert said on Friday, after a surge in infections over the past month which coincided with the country ditching most Covid-19 measures.

Scrapping an obligation to wear masks in most public places did have an impact on infections, the government's chief medical advisor, Dr Jean-Claude Schmit, told parliament.

Schmit, along with Lenert and Family Minister Corinne Cahen, were addressing deputies during a joint closed-door meeting of parliament's health and family commissions on Friday, according to a summary of the meeting which was published on parliament's website.

Luxembourg has seen rising numbers of infections since it got rid of most public health restrictions - including mandatory mask wearing and CovidCheck, the requirement to be vaccinated or recovered to go to hospitality venues - three weeks ago.

Data from the Health Ministry suggests the country is either currently experiencing the peak of the existing wave or is just "days" away from doing so, Friday's meeting was told.

The daily number of infections in Luxembourg has been consistently above 1,000 for the past month, and hit over 2,000 on March 24, compared to around 500 daily cases in mid-February.

The surge in overall infections - although hospitalisations and intensive care admission have remained largely unchanged - has been replicated in other countries that decided to keep Covid-19 measures in place, Schmit said.

Despite the pandemic receding, Luxembourg's top immunologists are mulling plans to introduce a second booster shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, but talks are still ongoing, according to Schmit. The United States has already rolled out a second booster to people over the age of 50 and those classed as vulnerable, with President Biden receiving his shot on Thursday.

Luxembourg's vaccinations have stalled, with just 145 people taking a first shot between 21 and 27 March, data from the health ministry showed. Over 470,000 Luxembourg residents - 78.5% of eligible people - have received all doses necessary for full protection against the virus.

