Parliament to debate abolishing tax on bonuses

Petition demanding an end to deductions on bonuses and '13th month' salary passes threshold to be discussed by lawmakers

Luxembourg lawmakers will debate removing taxes on employees' end-of-year bonus - including regular bonuses and the so-called 13th-month salary - after a public petition garnered enough support to be discussed in parliament.

"Every employee who already pays income tax and social security contributions on their 12-month annual salary should not pay taxes on their 13-month or any other bonus", the petition said. It added that "a bonus granted to an employee for their merit and dedication to their work and company should not be taxed."

"Like me, many people see this as an injustice", the author of the petition, Carmen Da Cruz, told The Luxemburger Wort. By taxing bonuses the state discourages people from working harder, she claimed.

Bonus payments account on average for roughly 15% of people's annual salaries in Luxembourg, double the EU average, statistics agency Statec announced in June.

Over 5,200 people have signed the petition - 700 more than required to make it to parliament - according to parliament's website chamber.lu. The debate will take place after the summer recess, but no date has been set yet. Parliament is required to discuss any petition that gathers at least 4,500 signatures within a period of 42 days.



This year, the government abolished stock options that allow companies to effectively pay bonuses at lower tax rates, making good on a promise in their 2018 coalition agreement. Stock options allowed companies to pay out bonuses as dividends, which are taxed at 21% instead of as part of salaries, which carry a rate of about 43%. The tax loophole cost the state at least €60 million per year.

However, a big tax reform - initially planned for 2021 - will need to wait until after the next election, scheduled for 2023, Liberal Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said in May. Gramegna cited the pandemic as the reason for the delay of the fiscal reform that would see singles treated in the same way as married couples and people in civil unions.

Meanwhile, coalition partners from the LSAP have been calling for a corona tax on companies that prospered throughout the pandemic, but Greens and Liberals remain opposed to the idea.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Jacquemot)

