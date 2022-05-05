Pick your own fruit - spot the yellow ribbon

Give it a few more weeks, and you can to travel to the orchards in Luxembourg's south to pick your own fruit. Cherries and chestnuts are ready to harvest at the end of May, in a few weeks from now. How cool is that?

In the Minett UN Biosphere - a protected area where Luxembourg's industrial heartland mixes with nature - organisers have marked more than 2,600 fruit trees city-dwellers can lavish on, perhaps for the first time in their lives.

A yellow ribbon identifies the trees, in 74 orchards that can be easily found on the project's website, aptly named "Tutti Frutti".

The map lists 2,600 fruit trees spread across 74 orchards in the south Photo: D. R.

Picking the fruits is not just "authorised, but also encouraged to prevent hundreds of kilos of fruit from rotting", Agriculture Minister Claude Haagen said upon launching the campaign at the end of April.



And it is not just apples and pears, a look at the website shows. Fruits range from the arcane - seaberry, quince and medlar (eaten when rotten) - to the familiar peach, prune and grape. One orchard even has kiwi.

"Picking fruit allowed" says the yellow ribbon Photo: Guy Jallay

The commune of Bettembourg has three such orchards - one right beside a playground, another between a quiet neighbourhood and a busy motorway and the third - a bit away from the suburbs, right beside horse stables.

When the apple harvest nears - from mid-August - Luxembourg plans to launch an awareness campaign to interest more people for the project. For those wanting to take a look already now, the interactive map via the webpages of the Minett Biosphere reserve can be seen here.

