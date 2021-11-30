Pierre Gramegna to resign as finance minister

Luxembourg’s Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna is to resign from his post, his party said on Tuesday.



Gramegna, who has been in the role since the Democratic Party first came to power in 2013, is to step down “for personal reasons”, the DP said in a statement. The party said it will convene “as soon as possible” to appoint a successor.



Prior to joining the government, Gramegna was the Director General of the country’s Chamber of Commerce for a decade.



On Monday, it was reported that two other ministers, Dan Kersch and Romain Schneider, are set to leave their posts within weeks. Their party, the LSAP, is to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

