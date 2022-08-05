Place du Théâtre heading for a revamp from 2024

Following the city's many construction plans, Place du Théâtre is next in line, says local politician

By Jeff Wiltzius and Gabrielle Antar

There is no lack of construction sites in Luxembourg's capital city, but the Place du Théâtre has been left unchanged since the early 1980s. That is now about to change, according to Serge Wilmes, first alderman of the city.

The square, next to the Capucins theatre and home to one of the city's most centrally located parking garages, is about to be transformed, Wilmes told the Luxemburger Wort, once work at the Place Guillaume II is done.

The Place du Théâtre has huge potential for reconstruction according to the first alderman, Serge Wilmes Gerry Huberty

How exactly the square - which boasts the historic St. Alphonse church and the Cinémathèque theatre - will change is still the subject of discussions among local politicians, and depends on the outcome of studies, Wilmes said. In any case, the work will not start before 2024.

"The Place du Théâtre is the forgotten gem of the capital […] the problem is that [it] is cut off from the touristic city centre, visitors go there only by chance. Moreover, there is usually nothing to offer to attract people," says Wilmes.

The plans are to relocate the entrance and exit to the parking lot, freeing up space for a food market and possibly a pavillion or restaurants pedestrians could enjoy. "The plan is to move the new entrance and exit of the parking garage to the Jean Ulveling Boulevard", said Wilmes, referring to the road that runs from the Côte d'Eich down to the Clausen neighbourhood.

"Currently, the square has an area of 900 square meters. After the reconstruction, the area would total 4,000 square meters. […] The idea is to design a kind of food market for the capital," said Wilmes.



The renovations do not automatically mean there will be more space in the parking lot. "Since the parking spaces for the modern cars have to be wider, there may even be fewer in the end," said Wilmes.

A 3D model of the future plans for the square Raylectron





