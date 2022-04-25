Plan to cut plastic ineffective and expensive - lobby group

Proposals, including a ban on plastic packaging on fruit and vegetables, will be of 'no added value' in environmental fight, says CLC

A lobby group representing Luxembourg’s private sector and major supermarkets has slammed government plans to reduce the use of plastic, saying the measures will hit customers in the pocket and will ultimately be of “no added value” in the fight to reduce waste.

The proposals include a ban on plastic packaging on fruit and vegetables – which would apply to all items weighing less than 1.5kg – and from 2024 all major supermarkets across Luxembourg would be ordered to install recycling bins on their premises.

The Luxembourg Trade Confederation, a lobby group for the private sector, and its affiliate, the Luxembourg Federation for Food and Distribution (FLAD) - which represents the country’s main supermarkets, raised concerns over the proposals in a statement on Monday.

The lobby group said that while it supported a “very large number” of the proposals, part of the draft law goes “beyond the European framework” and would "greatly reduce the attractiveness of Luxembourg trade with regard to border residents".



It focused on three specific laws in the new text – the recycling centres at large supermarkets, the ban on plastic packaging on fruit and vegetables and the introduction of a charge on drinks which would be reimbursed when a customer returns the empty can or bottle.



The CLC has urged the government to postpone a vote in parliament on the new legislation, due to be held on Wednesday. If approved by lawmakers, the first changes would take effect from January 2023.

Recycling centres at large supermarket would represent an unnecessary duplication of the existing waste collection system operated by Valorlux, the CLC said.

“We can deposit almost the same waste [there] as that collected by the Valorlux system, which covers 100% of the population… can we expect a consumer who refuses to use the 'blue bag' will take their waste to a supermarket?,” the lobby group said.

With only 5% of fruit and vegetables sold in Luxembourg produced in the country, the CLC is concerned producers will “not modify their packaging” for the local market.

This would lead to supermarkets either stopping the sale of certain items or first having to unpack the products in a warehouse before putting them on display, the association said.

“The current project risks creating inefficiencies in the food supply and distribution chain, resulting in an additional cost for the end customer,” the CLC said.

