Plan to draw big brands to border city splits locals

By Irina Figut and John Monaghan



The Luxembourg border city of Echternach is planning to open a shopping district operated by major brands to tackle rising commercial vacancies, despite opposition from local politicians and business lobby.

The project, which has been under discussion for over six years, is set to proceed after the Echternach council adopted it at its most recent meeting.

The concept is inspired by the German town of Bad Münstereifel, near Bonn, which hosts brands including Puma, Lindt and Bugatti in its ‘City Outlet’.

The CSV-LSAP coalition running the city adopted the proposal, despite losing its majority after one member defected to the Greens earlier this month.

The council has so far invested more than €1 million in the plan, with the new outlet centre due to be opened by spring 2024.



An undated photo of people walking on the streets of Echternach. Foto: António Pires

Supporters say the plan will help fill empty stores and reinvigorate the border town. The mayor will potentially chair the board of a management company to oversee the project, a move the Greens say would be a conflict of interest.

Opponents of the project have also slammed a lack of transparency in the council. "It's the first time, in all the years that the city has been working on the project, that the municipal council has voted on it, and we can comment publicly on it," Green councillor Carole Zeimetz said.

The city’s business lobby (UCA) has also expressed its opposition, saying that while it is supportive of the general desire to tackle shop vacancies, local companies should be given the opportunity to get involved.



A district full of big brands would cause the city to lose its personal atmosphere, said Silke Müller, vice-president of the UCA. "There's nothing like that in the anonymous shopping malls," says Müller.

