Plan to hire more teachers for Ukrainian refugee influx

Luxembourg is planning on recruiting additional teachers to be able to provide enough classes for the influx of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the country after fleeing their war-torn homeland, the education minister told parliament on Monday.

The parents of Ukrainian refugee pupils will be able to decide whether to enrol their children into the Luxembourgish school system or in one of the state-run international schools, which often have English language sections.

Claude Meisch, the education minister, updated deputies on the education commission on Monday on the government's plans, according to a report of the closed door meeting, which was published on parliament's website.

On Thursday, parliament will vote on a draft law which aims to provide the resources to recruit extra teachers to both types of schools, and to hire 80 so-called intercultural mediators who would act as a liaison between the new arrivals and the school system to help pupils settle in, the ministry said.

Around 900 children who have fled Ukraine, aged between four and 18, have registered in the Grand Duchy.

"Given the large number of people who have not yet declared themselves to the authorities, we must assume that at least 1,500 children of school age are in the Grand Duchy and this number will increase," Education Minister Claude Meisch said.

Luxembourg schools will not be able to teach the Ukrainian curriculum, Meisch said, and any hours that children spend studying online courses - currently being offered by the Ukrainian authorities - will not be considered as contributing towards the total required amount.

Several issues still need to be resolved such as the need for additional daycare staff or extra premises or space for more classrooms, Meisch added.

Around 2,500 Ukrainian refugees had applied to register for Luxembourg's temporary protection scheme by March 15, which provides access to healthcare, jobs and schooling, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn said in an interview on RTL Radio at the time. Others are being housed directly by residents.

