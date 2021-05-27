Policy blamed as more smoke, fewer plan to quit

Slightly more people smoked last year than a decade earlier and fewer wanted to quit, a survey showed on Monday, leading the charity that organised the survey to conclude that "anti-tobacco policies had not been fruitful".

One in four people over the age of 16 in Luxembourg smoked at least once last year, the survey conducted on behalf of the Fondation Cancer found, confirming a rising trend since 2011, when 23% said they had lit one up.



Shisha water pipes had made smoking more popular among younger people, the survey found. In the age group between 18 and 24, 33% of respondents said they had smoked in 2020, and 35% in the 25-34 age bracket.

In 2019, tobacco prices in Luxembourg were significantly lower than in neighbouring countries. A pack of 20 cigarettes on average cost €4.64 in the Grand-Duchy, €5.64 in Germany, €6.10 in Belgium, while French smokers had to cough up €7.78 according to European Commission data. Luxembourg's tax rate on tobacco stands at 69.3%, the lowest in the European Union.

"From the Fondation Cancer's point of view he figures of this year's survey point to one thing above all: anti-tobacco policies have not been fruitful," the charity said in a press release on Monday.

The Fondation Cancer called on the government to increase tobacco prices, referring to a World Bank finding that higher prices are the most effective way of discouraging people from smoking.



Since 2010, the proportion of smokers in all age groups rose, the survey found, except in the group between 45-54 year old. Most smokers are men, but more women are starting too, with one in four smoking, up from 18% in 2016.

Under half of respondents said they would like to quit, the lowest rate since 2008, when 60% said they would want to stop. A total of 88,000 residents older than 16 said they smoked tobacco daily last year.

