Luxembourg burns more coal as EU use plummets

Luxembourg's steel industry uses some coal - but most of it goes to generate energy for the industry

Luxembourg burnt up more coal last year than in 2018, official statistics showed on Tuesday, as the country moves in the opposite direction from the European Union, which used a third less of the fuel, one of the biggest contributors to human-made climate change.

The data come just a day after a grim report from the United Nations concluded that human-made climate change was now irreversible - with the last decade likely the hottest of the last 125,000 years - although a drastic reversal in the rise carbon of emissions could avert the worst outcomes.

Luxembourg used 74.4 million tonnes of solid fossil fuels - both hard coal and brown coal - in 2020, representing a 2.6% increase from the number in 2018. In the entire EU, consumption on average fell by a third over that two-year period, Eurostat figures published on Tuesday show.



Consumption of hard coal in the EU decreased by 35% over that period, while brown coal - mostly lignite used to generate electricity - fell by 33% compared to 2018. In 2019, 8% of the electricity produced in the EU came from lignite.



Hard coal is used produce coke, needed in the steel and iron industry. In 2020, the EU produced 56 million tonnes of hard coal, 80% less than in 1990.

Luxembourg's steel industry only uses up small part of the coal the country burns. In 2019, 5 million tonnes went to the steel industry out of a total of 73.3 million tonnes, largely destined for industry energy use. However, the steel industry using hard coal accounted for almost all the increase in usage between 2018 in 2020 in the Grand Duchy.

Luxembourg also has one of the lowest shares of renewable energy in its consumption in the EU and is heavily reliant on energy imports.



Poland and Czechia are the only two EU countries that still produce hard coal. In 1990, there were still 13 coal producers. Germany was the largest producer of lignite, accounting for 44% of the total output in the EU.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.