Poor management behind builders' bankruptcies, says Fayot

Economy Minister dismisses impact of pandemic as he releases figures showing 2021 insolvencies were same as previous year

The construction industry saw no increase in the overall percentage of bankruptcies in the sector in 2021

Bankruptcies in the construction industry in Luxembourg remained at the same level last year as in 2020, according to figures released on Tuesday, raising doubts over industry complaints the pandemic is killing the sector.

There were 126 bankruptcies in the construction sector last year, a total of 2.8% of the total number of companies, the same percentage as 2020, Economy Minister Franz Fayot said in response to a parliamentary question. In 2019 - before the pandemic - the rate stood at 3.8%.

In December, at least 21 companies related to the construction sector went under, a statement of court rulings released by the Luxembourg business register showed, leading a lobby group representing the sector to warn last month that the impact of Covid-19 was still being felt.

But Fayot had a different view. The pandemic had led to shortages and higher costs, he said, but these had “contributed at most marginally to insolvency." And although bankruptcies rose by more than 10% in 2021, this was largely cancelled out by an increase in the number of firms in the sector.

“The pandemic therefore had no substantial impact on the number of bankruptcies in the construction sector,” said Fayot. “The main reason for insolvency remains that of poor management."

