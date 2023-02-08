Porn and violence reach very young in Luxembourg

Being exposed to violent content was a concerning trend observed in the Grand Duchy

Four in ten Luxembourg children have had their first experience with an internet-connected device before they turn four, then as teenagers often watch porn and share violent or sexual content, a newly released survey found.

A third of the 12- to 16-year-olds surveyed said they often sent intimate pictures or videos to another person, according to Bee Secure, a government group focused on safe internet practices.



Dozens of the 255 Luxembourg teens and young adults up to the age of 30 who were surveyed admitted to watching pornography before the age of 12. The survey released on Tuesday also included 500 parents and legal guardians.

Nearly nine out of ten children aged between 12 and 16 had watched a violent video on their smartphone or online. Half of the children in the same age group said they had been the victim of cyberbullying or online harassment.



A report published by the National Youth Service last year revealed that the biggest parental concern was that their children were spending too much time on their phones, and that they were being exposed to fake news, or becoming victims of cyberbullying or other cybercrimes.



