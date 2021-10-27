Prosecution demands prison for ex-opposition leader

By Marc Hobscheid and Yannick Hansen

Former Christian-Democrat leader Frank Engel, who stands accused of charges including fraud and forgery, should be handed a suspended jail sentence and fine, Luxembourg prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Non-profit CSV Frëndeskrees, which manages the party's headquarters, paid Engel €40,000 to recruit people to the group, which the prosecution alleges was a fake job. The contract between Engel and the Frëndeskrees was designed for the sole purpose of providing an income to the party chief after he stopped receiving a salary as an MEP, the prosecution claims.

"We would not be here if I had not abstained from another run in the European elections in 2019. That was the biggest stupidity of my life", Engel said in court on Tuesday. He decided not to defend his seat in Strasbourg and instead was elected leader of Luxembourg's largest opposition party that year.



The defendants knew nothing about the contract and the prosecution had to prove that the accused set out to financially harm the non-profit, the defense said. Former party secretary general Félix Eischen and former treasurer André Martins, who both signed the contract, are also facing a suspended sentence of six months and a fine.

Engel had previously caused controversy when he backed a wealth and inheritance tax in an interview, without having consulted party members.



Party members reported him to the prosecution in March, costing the 46-year old his job at the head of the party that ruled the country for decades. He previously said the case against him was politically motivated.

Prosecutors asked for a 9-month suspended sentence and a fine for Engel who also stands accused of breach of trust - entering a contract in bad faith - and laundering. The verdict is expected on December 9.

