Protestors gather in Luxembourg against Ukraine war

Protestors gathered in Luxembourg’s capital on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate against the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adults and children carried the Ukrainian flag and placards with slogans which read “Stop Putin, Stop War”, “Putler, hands off Ukraine” and “How many more people need to die?”.

Russia started invading its western neighbour just over a month ago, forcing around 10 million people – mainly women and children – to flee their homes. Mostly left to other areas within their country and around 3.5 million have crossed the border, the UN refugee agency said this week.

As at 15 March, around 2,500 Ukrainian refugees had applied to register for Luxembourg's temporary protection scheme, which provides access to healthcare, jobs and schooling, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn said in an interview on RTL Radio at the time. Others are being housed directly by residents.

A number of previous protests have also taken place on Place Clairefontaine, not far from Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's office, in Luxembourg City. Earlier this week, Russia's embassy became the target of anti-war protesters, who sprayed the words "KILL PUTIN" on the walls of the embassy, which is housed in an opulent château in Dommeldange, just north of the capital.

Another protest targeted Gazprombank which acts as a conduit for Russia’s oil and gas exports but which the West has not yet sanctioned.

The Russian military said on Friday it was focusing efforts on taking full control of Ukraine’s Donbas region, potentially a sign it is backing away from hopes of taking larger swathes of the country.

