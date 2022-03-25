Many of the attendees were children who also called for more green investments, and an end to the war in Ukraine

Protestors urge government to do more against climate change

A group of some 100 protestors, many of them children, gathered just a stone's throw away from Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's office in Luxembourg City to urge the government to do more against the climate crisis.

Attendees at the protest, which was organised by Greenpeace and Youth for Climate, also called for an end to the war in Ukraine and for more green investments.

Last year Luxembourg was hit by record floods that ravaged several towns and villages, which experts linked to climate change. This week, Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg warned that rising temperatures will put pressure on the country's dwindling groundwater reserves.

The climate change demonstration was the latest in a series of protestors that took place in the last few months, including a march for International Women's Day and a protest against the war in Ukraine.

