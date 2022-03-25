Protestors urge government to do more against climate change

Many of the attendees were children who also called for more green investments, and an end to the war in Ukraine
Climate protest in Luxembourg City
Photo credit: Anouk Antony
A group of some 100 protestors, many of them children, gathered just a stone's throw away from Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's office in Luxembourg City to urge the government to do more against the climate crisis.
Attendees at the protest, which was organised by Greenpeace and Youth for Climate, also called for an end to the war in Ukraine and for more green investments.
Protestors on the Place Clairefontaine in the capital
Photo: Anouk Antony
