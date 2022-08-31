Pupils return to class early as pandemic plan continues

Summerschool allows pupils to freshen up on their knowledge in core subjects in the two weeks leading up to schools reopening

Thousands of pupils will brush up on their language and maths skills ahead of the start of the new school year after the government decided to continue a scheme set up during the pandemic when children and teenagers were forced to learn from behind a screen at home.

The so-called Summerschool allows pupils to freshen up on their knowledge in core subjects between the end of August and 9 September to ease them back into their studies more gently after the long summer break.

It was set up in 2020, when schools across the country had to close their doors and lessons were held online. But despite teachers and pupils being back in the classroom, the Education Ministry has decided to maintain the programme.

More than 5,600 pupils will attend German, French, English or maths classes for two weeks before the school year starts on 15 September. More than 7,200 pupils signed up last year, and 5,900 the previous year.

German is the most popular choice for primary school children attending the Summerschool, while secondary school pupils opt mainly for maths lessons, followed by French.

Primary school pupils get taught in German. Across the EU, Luxembourg has the highest number of students who do not at home speak their school's language, and they often fall behind on the curriculum. The 463 teachers and students working at the Summerschool do so voluntarily.

