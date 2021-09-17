Runners take over Kirchberg for LuxTimes BusinessRun

Clearstream was the company with the most participants - the best-dressed team ran as Star Wars characters

Around 1,500 runners from 150 companies tied up their laces to take part in the Luxembourg Times 5.5 kilometre BusinessRun on Thursday for what was one of the few mass sporting events held this year.

The event started from the d’Coque sports centre in the Kirchberg area of Luxembourg City. More runners will be taking part virtually this weekend - and they do not have to miss out on the atmosphere of a live event entirely, as they can download an app with comments to spur them on.

The BusinessRun event encourages companies in Luxembourg to set up a team of three runners, with result based on the total finishing time.

The winning mixed team was Car Avenue who completed the course in 59 minutes. The fastest women’s team was from the Institut National des Langues, coming in at 1hr 13 minutes and the fastest men’s team was from Trappen Echafaudage, completing the run in an ultra-sharp total of 53 minutes.

Clearstream was the company with the most participants, with 117 staff taking part, followed by Schroder Investment Management with 94 participants and Merbag 59 runners. SGI Ingenierie’s team won the so-called "creative award" for running dressed up as Star Wars characters, including Darth Vader.

The award for the best unusual team name went to the Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Govite-19’ team. More than €8,000 was collected for Fondation Cancer after €2 and €5 were donated for every live-event and virtual runner, respectively, and companies were able to make a further donation.

