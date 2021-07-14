Floods expected as met office issues red weather alert

Floods are likely - even in areas which rarely become inundated - until Thursday afternoon

Heavy rain is set to continue to fall across Luxembourg and some areas are expected to flood, the country’s met office has warned, as it upped its weather warning from orange to a more severe red.

Floods are likely, even in areas which rarely become inundated with rainwater, until 1300 on Thursday, Meteolux said.

Forecasters issued a red weather warning, described as “extreme danger” across the entire country for Wednesday evening and Thursday.

The heavy rain, which fell throughout the day on Wednesday, is expected to continue until 04:00 hrs on Thursday.

Several roads have closed due to floods and fallen trees, including the CR226 between Hesperange and Itzig, the CR186 between Bettembourg and Kockelscheuer, the road between Steinsel and Bridel as well as several roads in the Mullerthal and Larochette regions in the north.

Water levels in the Moselle river are expected to continue to rise until the weekend and the riverbank in Stadtbredimus near Remich in the south east of the country are likely to burst.

