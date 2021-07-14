Rescuers aiding flood victims as rivers burst banks

Floods throughout Luxembourg even in areas that are normally not at risk

By Zuzanna Reda-Jakima and Heledd Pritchard

Floods forced people out of their homes and blocked roads throughout Luxembourg as requests for help overloaded the country's emergency services after torrential rains paralysed some communes.

“Given the scale of the cases, (the emergency teams at) CGDIS are forced to focus on securing people in danger, as well as protecting critical and strategic infrastructure,” the government said in a statement at 02:00 hrs on Thursday.

In the capital, the Alzette river burst its banks as river levels were expected to increase until later in the day. Some people were evacuated from their homes while road and rail traffic was disrupted in many areas.

Due to extremely high demand, “emergency services CGDIS can no longer respond to all requests for assistance as it needs to concentrate its forces on rescuing people in distress and protecting critical infrastructure,” the emergency unit said in a statement.



Authorities urged residents of flood-prone areas to move their cars out of garages and protect their homes.



Authorities issued a red alert for a dozen communes, with Mersch, Diekirch and Bollendorf hit the hardest. The city Ettelbrück said roads to the city were completely blocked and asked drivers not to come to the city for now.

The Alzette river in the Pfaffenthal neighbourhood in the capital reached a level of 429 cms shortly before midnight. Any level above 270 cms is considered an emergency.

Water levels in the Moselle river are expected to continue to rise until the weekend and the riverbanks in Stadtbredimus near Remich in the south east of the country are likely to burst.



