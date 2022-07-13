Real estate mogul Becca loses money laundering appeal

Fine remains the same, suspended sentence lowered by a year - but all watches will now be seized

By Florian Javel and Yannick Lambert

A Luxembourg court upheld a conviction of real estate mogul Flavio Becca over money laundering and misuse of company assets in a case revolving around 842 luxury watches with a total value of about €18 million.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday left the fine for the businessman unchanged at €250,000, though it lowered a suspended sentence by one year.

Becca was first convicted in 2021 after tax authorities had filed a lawsuit against him in 2011, saying Becca's corporate empire - which includes companies such as Europoint, Eurofoot and Eurofresh - had booked transactions as "gift fees", without revealing who had received the gifts.



In 2011, police had seized around 600 watches he bought between 2004 and 2011 through various company accounts, saying they were an investment.

Whilst lowering the suspended sentence to one year, the court also decided now that all Becca's luxury watches should be seized. In the previous ruling, Becca would only lose part of the watches.

Becca's lawyer said he would appeal the decision at a higher court, the Luxemburger Wort said, though this can only rule on procedural errors.

As well as demanding a €250,000 fine for the businessman back in January this year, the public prosecutor at the time also said Becca should receive a 42-month prison sentence. Becca had no prior convictions.

