Record high number of job vacancies in Luxembourg

Employers' struggle to attract staff laid bare, with more than 13,000 unfilled posts advertised at end of May, figures from jobs agency show

The latest figures from ADEM show that unemployment is continuing to decrease, with a record high number of vacancies

The number of open jobs at Luxembourg’s unemployment agency hit a record high last month, as employers continue to struggle to fill vacancies, with more than 13,250 posts advertised at the end of May, ADEM said on Monday.

The number of vacancies has now risen by almost 50% in the space of a year, reflecting the pressures in the labour market as businesses battle to attract staff. It is the second consecutive month that a record number of open posts have been listed by ADEM, surpassing the previous high in April.

The unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.6%, remaining at its lowest in 13 years, according to the latest statistics from ADEM.

There were 13,946 registered jobseekers at the end of May, a rise on a month earlier, mainly driven by Ukrainian refugees seeking employment.

There remains a shortage of skilled workers in almost all sectors of the economy, according to figures presented at a press conference on Monday by ADEM.

Luxembourg’s Employment Minister Georges Engel presented the agency’s new strategy for 2025 which includes the expansion of online systems.

Jobseekers will now be able to sign up with ADEM on the MyGuichet platform, and add required documents online as a result, replacing long waiting hours at the agency’s offices.

Engel also addressed the difficulties posed to jobseekers by the Grand Duchy’s complex linguistic mix - with many jobs demanding fluency in the country's three official languages - by announcing a partnership between ADEM and the National Institute of Languages (INL) which offers language courses to those seeking employment.

