Record number of pupils in Luxembourg as school returns

For the first time, school meals and after school day care will be free to over 60,000 pupils

Over 60,000 pupils will start back to class at primary schools across Luxembourg this week

After a two-month break, a record number of primary school students will start the new term in Luxembourg this week, benefiting for the first time from new free services, including meals, day care and after-school tuition.

Over 60,000 primary school pupils - a record number - across both state and private schools are expected to take their places when classrooms reopen on Thursday, the Education Ministry said on Monday.

Just under 90% of all primary school pupils will go to a state school, of which just 4% will take an international curriculum, according to figures from the ministry.

More than 51,000 students will start the new school year at the country's secondary schools, according to the ministry, of which one in five are private. Of the 41,300 pupils who will be attending state schools, just under 10% have opted for an international curriculum, the figures showed.

Luxembourg has greatly expanded its offering of international schools in recent years, with the new Gaston Thorn school, which opens this month, becoming the sixth state-run international school in the country to follow the European curriculum.

As of this week, primary school pupils in Luxembourg will also be able to avail of free school meals and free after-school day care, where staff will be able to assist with homework at no cost.

The measures were part of the ruling coalition's 2018 agreement.

"Formal education is free and that should also be the case outside of school [in] day care centres...," Education Minister Claude Meisch told the Luxemburger Wort on Monday.

"This measure will relieve many families, even more so in the context of [rising] inflation that is marked by an explosion of energy prices," he added.

