Reding resigns as councillor days after fraud conviction

Roy Reding's announcement comes just days after he was found guilty of fraud in apartment sale case

Right-wing ADR lawmaker Roy Reding will step down from his role as Luxembourg City councillor, he announced on social media on Saturday, just days after he was convicted of fraud.

Reding “no longer [has] the energy nor the time” for all his family, professional and political obligations, he wrote in a Facebook post. “It is of course difficult to decide what to give up now. It was not easy for me, but I submitted my resignation from the city council to the interior minister,” he wrote.

He will remain active in his role as a member of parliament, however.

On Thursday, a Luxembourg court handed Reding a one-year suspended prison sentence and a €50,000 fine after he sold an apartment building in Kirchberg without telling the buyer that one of the flats was not suited for living.

A Luxembourg lawmaker can be convicted and still continue in office. Parliament could decide to remove his immunity, but can only do so if that person gets convicted of a crime. But Reding was convicted of an offence.

A court had previously ordered Reding to restore a wall he tore down to convert two basement rooms into a flat, and pay a €50,000 fine. He failed to do so, nor did he disclose the order to the buyer, who spent €1.65 million on the building.

Reding has 40 days to appeal Thursday’s verdict, which he said in a separate Facebook post he would do.

Reding has been a member of parliament for the ADR party since 2013 and a member of the capital’s municipal council for five years. He will only leave his role as a city councillor, he wrote on social media.

