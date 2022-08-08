Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Rental scams on the rise in Luxembourg, warns ULC"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Rental scams on the rise in Luxembourg, warns ULC".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Rental scams on the rise in Luxembourg, warns ULC
Exclusive for subscribers
Housing

Rental scams on the rise in Luxembourg, warns ULC

3 min. today at 15:50
Foreigners seeking to secure accommodation before they arrive in the country are being targeted by online advertisements by fake landlords
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Rental scams on the rise in Luxembourg, warns ULC"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Rental scams on the rise in Luxembourg, warns ULC".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic

Furnished bedrooms from €600 per month, Airbnb for €36 per night, or an aparthotel - there are plenty of options if you need a temporary home
Aparthotels and temporary residences can bridge the gap whilst you search for a home Photo: Guy Jallay
A high demand and low supply means finding a rental home can be difficult. Here are a few tips to guide you through Luxembourg’s rental market
Photo: Shutterstock
From making an offer to finding a removal company, securing a mortgage and benefiting from tax incentives
Property prices are high, although you can apply for social housing projects if you don't own a property in Luxembourg or anywhere else Photo: Shutterstock