Reopening of collapsed train tunnel postponed, again

Another railway track in the north is also suspended due to safety risks

Another railway track in the north is also suspended due to safety risks

The reopening of a collapsed train tunnel has been postponed again for at least six weeks, around half a year later than initially planned, national rail operator CFL said on Thursday, while another railway track in the north is also suspended due to safety risks.

Repair works at the Schieburg tunnel - between the villages of Kautenbach and Wilwerwiltz - have been underway since its roof caved in on 27 August. The vital transport infrastructure for the country's north had been initially scheduled to re-open in December, which was then pushed back to mid-April and on Thursday again for another six weeks.

When the tunnel collapsed it had already been closed for regular maintenance works.

Seven times as many drill as the ten initially planned were needed to repair the tunnel, CFL said on Thursday, with recent rain complicating the construction works as well.

The news comes as CFL also announced that another train connection in the north between Ettelbruck and Clerveaux is set to be suspended for at last seven weeks due to a safety risk posed by an unstable rock.

The closure of the Schieburg tunnel has disrupted daily life for many in the country’s north, leading to a drop in sales for local businesses, and much longer travel times for school pupils and patients trying to get to hospital appointments.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.