Researcher's job axed after he criticised Luxembourg

Residents of Echternach needed to be rescued from their flooded homes last July

A researcher said he was dumped from his job after blasting Luxembourg's government for failing to warn people ahead of damaging flooding last July.

Jeff Da Costa, a PhD student at the University of Reading in the UK, said he lost his job with a Luxembourg hydrology company shortly after his accusations of government failings were aired in September by broadcaster RTL.

The CEO and founder of RSS-Hydro in Dudelange confirmed the decision, telling public radio broadcaster 100,7 he cut Da Costa "to avoid political pressure and to protect his other staff," the station reported on Monday.

Da Costa had told foreign news organisations shortly after the flash flooding that killed about 200 people in neighbouring Germany and Belgium, that dozens of localised danger warnings from meteorologists had inadequately warned communities through the European Flood Awareness System.

"There was clearly a serious breakdown in communication, which in some cases has tragically cost people's lives," Da Costa, whose research focuses on flood warning systems, told CNN in July. His own family in Luxembourg were among the thousands who "were left to their own devices without any indication on what to do, and giving them no opportunity to prepare themselves," he said.

But after RTL aired Da Costa's critique in mid-September, he and his employer began to receive blowback from political people, the researcher said.

"It did not bother anyone at all whether it was on CNN or the [Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung] or in l'Essentiel or [the Luxemburger] Wort, but as soon as it was on RTL on TV, on radio and online, it became a problem," Da Costa told the radio station. RSS-Hydro CEO Guy Schumann denied he faced political pressure, saying he acted against Da Costa to head off official ire.

"I had to take action to prevent just that. As an employer, I have a responsibility to all six of my employees," Schumann told 100,7.

Many people who suffered damage to their homes and businesses criticised the government immediately after the floods for not doing enough to warn them of the impending risks. Flood warnings had appeared only on a government website that many people said they were not aware even existed.

Last month, the government tested a new warning system that was supposed to send an SMS message to all phones in Luxembourg. Some Luxembourg Times journalists received the text, while others did not.

Private insurers estimated the cost of the damage as of October at €125 million, making it the most expensive event in the history of Luxembourg's insurance industry, the ACA (l'Association des Compagnies d’Assurances et de Réassurances) said in a statement. Around 6,000 people had received compensation from insurance companies by that stage, ACA said.

The government announced a support package of €100 million for those affected, but just a €12 million of that had been paid out by mid-March, ministers said. Requests for compensation totalling €34 million for damage were reported to authorities.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.