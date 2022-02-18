Weather warning lifted as heavy winds subside

The weather turned out to be less fierce than expected, government says

Luxembourg residents could be battered by winds of up to 120km per hour, authorities have warned

By Heledd Pritchard and Kate Oglesby

A danger weather warning has been lifted after expected strong winds of up to 120km per hour were less severe than anticipated, Luxembourg’s crisis communication unit said late on Friday, as storm Eunice batters parts of Europe.

A less serious yellow warning has now been placed over the country until midnight on Friday, meaning there is potential danger.

The country’s met office had issued a red weather alert – the most dangerous warning level possible – for the Grand Duchy between 1500 and 1900.



A red warning means there could be significant damage to houses, vehicles could be blown off roads and trees could fall, the crisis unit said in a updated statement on Friday lunchtime, released after an emergency meeting chaired by Interior Minister Taina Bofferding.

People were being warned to stay at home on Friday afternoon due to strong winds of up to 120km per hour.



The country's national airline, Luxair, cancelled and delayed flights between Findel airport and Munich and London City.

The storm is wreaking havoc across Europe, causing power cuts and travel disruption.

The government's crisis unit advised residents to remain at home unless absolutely necessary and avoid going outdoors. People were being asked to stay away from forested areas in particular, due to the dangers posed by uprooted and falling trees.



Those venturing outside should inform someone, the crisis unit advised, and residents should tie down objects which could be blown away, such as garden furniture.

In July last year Luxembourg was hit by devastating floods which forced thousands of people out of their homes and cost millions of euros in damage.

Residents complained that they did not receive adequate warnings of the incoming floods, with a government report concluding that Luxembourg's alert system for warning the public of extreme weather needed to be improved.

The total cost of the flood damage was estimated at €125 million, making it the most expensive event ever recorded by Luxembourg's insurance industry, the insurance association ACA said at the time.

There were 6,500 reports of damage to homes and businesses lodged with insurers across the Grand Duchy, and a further 1,300 cases of flooded vehicles, the ACA said.



The European Commission last week sent a formal warning to Luxembourg for failing to provide updated flood risk maps, seven months on from the downpours.



