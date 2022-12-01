Rise in HIV infections in Luxembourg in 2021

More than 1,100 people in the Grand Duchy are living with the virus, according to health ministry data

The number of new HIV infections in Luxembourg rose last year, with more than 1,100 people in the country now living with the virus, the health ministry said on Wednesday, on the eve of World Aids Day.

Fifty people were infected with the virus last year, according to the health ministry figures, compared to 33 new infections in 2020. In the Grand Duchy, 1,161 people were living with the virus at the end of 2021, the data showed.

There were more than 38 million people living with the virus, which is mainly transmitted through sexual activity, worldwide last year, with 650,00o deaths as a result of HIV-related illnesses, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Between 1.1 and 2 million new infections were registered globally in 2021, according to WHO figures.

