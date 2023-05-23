The closed section of the A4 and the tunnel in Belval will be back open starting Monday

Road to Belval will be up and running starting next week

The completion of the Micheville Liaison caused traffic delays on the A4 for the last few months

By Glenn Schwaller

Drivers will no longer be stuck in traffic heading through Belval in the south of Luxembourg with the missing section of a motorway and an important tunnel opening on Monday, the road construction department said on Tuesday.

Before that, however, the section of the A4 motorway between the Lankelz interchange and the Raemerich roundabout will be closed in both directions.

The closure applies from 5am on Saturday and lasts until 10pm on Monday. All traffic will then be diverted through Esch's urban area.

Once it has been reopened after 10pm, drivers coming from the A4 motorway can then use the Micheville tunnel in Belval and drive all the way to to France starting on Monday evening.

Initially, only one lane will open in each direction with a maximum speed limit of 70 km/h.

