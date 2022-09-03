Rock collapse to keep tunnel closed at least 3 months

CFL railway workers block the entrance to the tunnel in northern Luxembourg that was buried under rock when the roof collapsed last week

By Sophie Hermes and Emery P. Dalesio

A train tunnel in northern Luxembourg that suffered a roof collapse piling up tons of rock onto the rails will be closed at least until December as railway company CFL is exploring the causes of the accident.

No trains are expected to run between between Clervaux and Kautenbach until at least 11 December on the line between Luxembourg City to the Belgian border town of Gouvy and then further north to Liège, CFL said on Friday. The tunnel was closed due to the maintenance works and nobody was injured during the collapse on 27 August, the Luxemburger Wort reported.

The train route had been scheduled to reopen next weekend after closing for maintenance on 20 August.

Rock from the collapse of a rail tunnel roof covers train tracks Guy Jallay

A four-metre section of the 236-metre-long tunnel is blocked by the fallen rock. Geological studies to explain the collapse and the stability of the remaining rock will be carried out in the coming weeks, CFL said.

Replacement buses around the buried tunnel will shuttle train passengers between Clervaux and Kautenbach, a detour taking about 30 minutes.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.