Runners race through Luxembourg for ING Night Marathon

More than 13,000 runners descended on the streets of Luxembourg’s capital on Saturday evening for the city’s annual ING Night Marathon, with the main races dominated by Kenyan athletes and a new record set in the event's half-marathon.

Supporters lined the streets of the capital to cheer on the runners, with music events, food stalls and lightshows dotted at locations across the 42km route.

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city’s 16th annual night marathon saw a rise in the number of entries across all categories, up about 15% from last year.

More than 1,500 volunteers assisted the different races, which included the half marathon, mini marathon and team run in addition to the main event.

The men's main marathon was won by Kenyan runner Erick Kiptoo with a time of just over two hours and 13 minutes, one minute and 26 seconds ahead of his compatriot James Kiplagat.

Kenyan runners also dominated the women's section, with Mercy Kipkemoi clinching victory with a time of just over two hours and 37 minutes, crossing the finish line five minutes before fellow Kenyan competitor Flomena Ngurasia.

A new record was set in the men's half-marathon, with 2016 Olympic participant Yonas Kinde's time of one hour, seven minutes and 57 seconds surpassing Steffen Falck's 2016 finish time by over two minutes.

Starting and finishing at LuxExpo in Kirchberg, runners followed largely the same route as last year – although competitors were able to pass through the Place Guillaume II, which had been closed due to construction work.

Roads along the route were closed to traffic for the duration of the race, with buses between the central train station and the city centre suspended from 7pm onwards.

