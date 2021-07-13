Luxembourg seeing slowdown in asylum seekers

Applications for safe status in first half of 2021 remain below pace of years preceding pandemic

The number of people seeking asylum in Luxembourg from threats in their homeland are sharply lower in the first half of this year than the norm of the previous five years, immigration officials reported.

Just 492 people applied for international protection through June compared to 1,063 during the first half of pre-pandemic 2019, the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported this week. Last year, 443 people sought asylum between January and June.

Almost six out of 10 of this year's asylum seekers came from Syria or Eritrea, followed by Sudan, Afghanistan and Iraq.

This year's flow of arriving refugees is closer to last year, when 1,165 people sought asylum, than in the previous four years when the annual average was more than 2,100.



Decisions were handed down so far this year for 804 people who had earlier sought asylum in Luxembourg, with 57% granted refugee status, government figures showed. One out of five applicants were refused, while others were transferred to other countries for an asylum decision.

