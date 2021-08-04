Schengen treaty ship to turn into €6 million museum

Luxembourg bought the MS Princesse Marie Astrid, on which the Schengen Treaty was signed in 1985

A middling riverboat chugging tourists across the Danube that was once the stage for European dignitaries signing the Schengen treaty will return to Luxembourg to live out the rest of its days as a museum.

Luxembourg spent €630,000 to acquire the MS Regensburg from Bavarian shipping company Regensburger Personen-Schifffahrt GmbH, a tourism ministry spokesperson said in an email.

The ship - originally named MS Princesse Marie Astrid - will return to the Moselle port of Schengen, which lent its name to the 1985 agreement that gave birth to Europe's border-free travel area.

Luxembourg will spend €5.81 million to refurbish the vessel, build a new dock for it and turn it into a museum in close proximity to an already existing exhibition nearby that commemorates the Schengen accord - widely seen as one of Europe's success stories amongst citizens.

The ship is expected to be given back its original name, in honour of ruling Grand Duke Henri's older sister. Another boat with the same name will continue to carry tourists down the Moselle, Saar and Rhine departing from Grevenmacher, offering lunches and dinners.

