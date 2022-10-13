Schneider joins board of private equity firm

Former economy minister takes up new role just months after being embroiled in controversy over board position at Russian investment giant

Former economy minister Etienne Schneider, who stepped down from a board role at a Russian investment giant after the country invaded Ukraine, has taken up a new post at a private equity company, the firm said on Thursday.

Schneider will be one of five board members at Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital, the company’s website shows.

Former KPMG managing partner Georges Bock is one of the partners of the firm, and Serge de Cillia, a former board member of financial watchdog CSSF and the national pension insurance fund, is also on its board.

Schneider, who previously served as economy minister and deputy prime minister, made headlines earlier this year when he defended Luxembourg investment fund company, Mikro Kapital Management, after the CSSF warned the firm was fooling investors by falsely claiming to be regulated by the EU and supervised by Luxembourg authorities.

The CSSF warning was based on a faulty statement on the company's website based on a wrong translation and was fixed immediately, Schneider told the Luxembourg Times at the time.

In February, three days after Russia launched its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, Schneider resigned from a board position on the Moscow-based investment giant Sistema, in a U-turn after he initially defended his role.

One of Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital’s founding partners, Laurent Hengesch, announced Schneider’s appointment on LinkedIn on Thursday, saying Schneider “has been one of the main drivers for the development of the venture capital industry in Luxembourg”.

Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital’s website describes the firm in just one sentence, as a Luxembourg-based private equity firm founded in 2019. Its portfolio includes mobile bank N26, digital business bank Penta and banking platform Solarisbank.

