Schueberfouer, national day celebrations back in full swing

Luxembourg’s most famous funfair, the Schueberfouer, and the annual national day celebrations will return to normal this summer, after a two-year lull during the pandemic, the capital’s mayor said on Wednesday.

The Schueberfouer, which attracts millions of visitors to its rides and food stalls from late August, will take place at its usual spot on the Glacis in Limpertsberg, with some activities also due to be held at the nearby Kinnekswiss park. The funfair dates back to 1340 and is widely seen as the city's biggest public event.

A "normal" fair will take place this summer, Mayor Lydie Polfer told Wednesday’s Luxembourg City Breakfast meeting of the city’s councillors and press, after two years in which it was either cancelled or significantly curtailed.

The event was scrapped altogether in 2020 and scaled back last year in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It will begin this year on August 19 and run until September 7.

The national day celebrations in June, held to celebrate the Grand Duke's birthday, are also set to return to their pre-pandemic scale, Polfer confirmed. Fireworks, which traditionally take place on the evening of June 22, will resume, while the procession through the city will return on the public holiday the following day.

