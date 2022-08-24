Schueberfouer too expensive for visitors, says ULC

Consumers union accuses stall owners of "taking advantage" of inflation to increase profits, saying food and drinks for couple can cost €100

After two years without a full-scale Schueberfouer in Luxembourg’s capital the famous funfair is back in all its glory - but at too high a cost for visitors, the country’s consumer union said on Tuesday.



The cost of buying food and drinks at the fair at the Glacis can easily run to €100 for two people, the ULC said in a statement.

The fair attracts around two million visitors every year and in addition to the famous rides, it is known for its food and drink stalls which tend to serve fairground classics such as sausages, fish, burgers and chips.

Since the 2022 fair - the first full-scale one in three years - opened at the end of last week, people have turned to social media to show receipts for what they bought at the fair, branding the prices “insane” and “out of hand”.

One Reddit user posted a €124.30 bill for two beers, three bottles of water and three meals. The water bottles cost €11.50 each, a shared cold platter €43.80 and a half litre of beer €7.

Many of the ride prices have not increased but the cost of food and drinks has gone up mainly because prices have soared in general, the president of the stall owners’ federation, Charles Hary, told RTL this week.

Luxembourg City Council decided not to charge stall holders for a place at this year’s fair but that is not enough to allow owners to keep prices down, Hary said.

Low-income families with children are the hardest hit as a day out to the Schueberfouer often consists of a few rides, snacks and drinks, the ULC said.

“We feel that they are taking advantage of the general inflation to once again sharply increase their net profit margins,” the union wrote.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to spread, the government is gearing up for another round of wage talks with workers and bosses after the latest forecasts showed rampant price rises would trigger another automatic wage indexation by the end of the year.

If the war in Ukraine continues, inflation is forecast to hit an annual rate of 6.6% by the end of 2022, national statistics agency Statec said earlier this month, enough for a 2.5% top-up of wages in the last three months of the year.

The Schueberfouer was scrapped altogether in 2020 and scaled back last year in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Back to full capacity now, it will run this year until September 7.

