Senate votes in new US ambassador to Luxembourg

The US Senate has confirmed Milwaukee mayor Tom Barret as the next US ambassador to Luxembourg, the country’s embassy in the Grand Duchy said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden nominated the mayor of the largest city in Wisconsin as his government's next ambassador to Luxembourg in August, with the Senate officially confirming the position on Thursday evening, following a vote, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday.

Barrett, who has been the mayor of Milwaukee for 15 years, is one of the most influential politicians in the politically divided state where voters narrowly backed Biden last year and gave him a crucial victory that allowed him to claim the presidency. Unlike most European countries, US ambassadors are commonly selected based on their political or financial connections to the current president rather than their foreign policy expertise.

Former US Ambassador to Luxembourg Randy Evans, a long-time Republican lawyer and political operative, was appointed by former US President Donald Trump and resigned from his post in January as Trump left office.

Barrett spent 10 years representing Wisconsin in the lower chamber of the US Congress before becoming Milwaukee's mayor in 2004.

Wisconsin is one of the few American states with ties of immigration to Luxembourg, as well as the German and Scandinavian settlers that made its politics friendly toward socialism to a degree unusual in the country. The village of Luxemburg, with about 2,600 residents, is about 190km north of Milwaukee while nearby is the town of Belgium, home to the Luxembourg American Cultural Society.

It is not clear when Barrett will officially begin the job.

