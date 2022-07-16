Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English

Settling in: the Ukraine kids in Luxembourg schools

Settling in: the Ukraine kids in Luxembourg schools

by Franziska JÄGER
Settling in: the Ukraine kids in Luxembourg schools
Education

Settling in: the Ukraine kids in Luxembourg schools

by Franziska JÄGER/ today at 10:07

Teacher Markus Frid teaches maths to class 5CPhoto: Guy Jallay
"They don't understand what we say, but they understand what we do," says a classmate of a six-year old Ukrainian kid
Exclusive for subscribers

"They don't understand what we say, but they understand what we do," says a classmate of a six-year old Ukrainian kid

Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Settling in: the Ukraine kids in Luxembourg schools"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Settling in: the Ukraine kids in Luxembourg schools".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
119.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
11.00 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.

This might also interest you

New flats being built in Luxembourg
The north of Luxembourg saw the largest price hike and was the only region to see a double-digit increase for existing buildings
Luxembourg by Heledd PRITCHARD 3 min. 13.07.2022
Luxembourg by Yannick HANSEN 13.07.2022
A couple spending the night at a building entrance in the Gare area
A couple spending the night at a building entrance in the Gare area
Homeless dwellers often loiter at house and shop entrances in Luxembourg cities
Luxembourg by Yannick HANSEN 13.07.2022
Luxembourg by Andréa OLDEREIDE 3 min. 13.07.2022
Once a shop, now an empty front - a common sight on the Avenue de la Gare
Once a shop, now an empty front - a common sight on the Avenue de la Gare
Amid "textile crisis" in which clothing retailers move to suburbs, and online
Luxembourg by Andréa OLDEREIDE 3 min. 13.07.2022
Luxembourg 12.07.2022
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Anne Linde after the signing of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden in Brussels on July 5, 2022
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Anne Linde after the signing of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden in Brussels on July 5, 2022
Grand Duchy provided 100 state of the art anti-tank weapons to Ukraine so far
Luxembourg 12.07.2022
Luxembourg by Yannick HANSEN 12.07.2022
Temperatures have been rising across Luxembourg
Temperatures have been rising across Luxembourg
Temperatures over 30 degrees are forecast in the upcoming days, Meteolux says
Luxembourg by Yannick HANSEN 12.07.2022
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Settling in: the Ukraine kids in Luxembourg schools"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Settling in: the Ukraine kids in Luxembourg schools".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
119.00 / per year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
11.00 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.