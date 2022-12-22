Seven last-minute Christmas gift ideas for procrastinators

Offer a thoughtful gift without having to head to the shops or worry if you can rely on next-day delivery

If you’re one of those last-minute Christmas shoppers, but you don’t feel like bracing the crowds and have left it too late to order online, you might be starting to panic right now.

But there are plenty of gifts out there that do not require battling for items on the shelf or waiting around for the delivery man to (probably not) turn up.

Here are a few ideas for last-minute gift ideas:

Sushi class

Japanese restaurant Aka Cité off Place d’Armes in Luxembourg City offers sushi classes where participants learn how to prepare maki, nigiri, tempura and other types of Japanese specialities. Participants prepare the dishes and then eat them at the restaurant. The classes cost €55 per person and there is no minimum number of attendees, which means you can book a class for just two people, as long as a chef is available on that evening.

Sports coach

We’ve all heard that New Year’s resolution about getting into shape in January. Well, there really is no excuse if you buy someone a few sessions with a personal trainer at a gym or an outdoor running coach. For a list of gyms, click here.

Music concerts

Offer a selection of concerts at the Philharmonie, spread across the year. The Music Box offers a package of three concerts and you can choose from different styles, including piano concerts, so-called evasion concerts which offer styles from across the world, and a package for children. Performances include pianist Hélène Grimaud, Afro-Peruvian music soloist Susana Baca or a jazz concert by Dianne Reeves.

Theatre show or drama class

Check out Luxembourg’s multiple theatres and book a show for your nearest and dearest. Theatres in Luxembourg City include the Grand Théâtre, Théâtre des Capucins, Théâtre du Centaure, BannaneFabrik and the National Theatre.

An immersive spectacle mixing music and dance with virtual reality invites guests to the grandest ball in Paris. Le Bal de Paris de Blanca Li is held in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish and is at the Grand Théâtre at the Glacis until 7 January.

If you know a child or adult interested in performing on stage, why not sign them up for a drama class?

Flower subscriptions

If you want to offer a gift that keeps on coming throughout the year, consider a flower subscription by Botanika. The recipient will be able to pick up their bouquet of locally-grown, pesticide-free flowers from May until October from a selection of locations across Luxembourg. Prices start from €135 for four bouquets.

Cleaning service

The festive period can make your home quite messy, especially if you have children. Glitter gets everywhere and with all the fun of Christmas, nobody wants to spend time cleaning up. Give someone the gift of sitting back and relax while someone else cleans their home with a one-off cleaning service scheduled for the new year. Check out cleaning companies here.

Dinner

Treat someone to a dinner out but make it more thoughtful than an unscheduled promise by booking a table in advance. On Christmas Day, either simply tell that person to save the date and give an indication of the dress code but keep the location secret or write the place, date and time in a card.

For a more intimate setting or even a Michelin-starred meal, click here for restaurant ideas. Luxembourg has plenty of different cuisines to offer, from Mexican and Peruvian food, vegetarian and vegan restaurants, Asian cuisine, Middle Eastern and North African and, of course, traditional Luxembourgish food.

Check out these child-friendly restaurants and if you want to take man's best friend along too, these restaurants are dog-friendly.

Dinner in a restaurant doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Here are some suggestions on where to go in Luxembourg City on a budget. Or why not treat someone to a Sunday brunch or lunch?

