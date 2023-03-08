Sleet and snow disrupts life in Luxembourg on Wednesday

School buses were delayed and some companies asked employees to work from home

Precipitation first appeared as snow on Wednesday before gradually changing to rain

Colder temperatures and a snow storm greeted Luxembourg on Wednesday morning, while the country’s weather forecasters warned that it would be followed by heavy rain in the evening.

The yellow alert urging caution was expected to stay in place till 11.00 while temperatures rose from 0°C in the morning to 9°C in the afternoon. Precipitation that first appeared as snow was forecast to gradually change to rain around noon and develop into heavy showers in the evening, MeteoLux announced on its website.

The snow caused widespread disruption across Luxembourg, with several roads such as the A7 and A13 blocked by crashes involving buses, trucks or cars. Further north, several trucks became stuck in the snow on the N15 in the Heiderscheid and Niederfeulen areas to the west of Ettelbruck. To the east of Clervaux, a fallen tree blocked the N18 between Marnach and Reuler.

A bus travelling through the Luxembourg City district of Cents ended up against the railings on the bridge with the back of the bus crashing to the ground, a Luxembourg Times reporter witnessed.



Public transport services were delayed due to the treacherous conditions.

A bus travelling through Cents ended up against the railings

Schools and workplaces were also affected by the weather, with school buses delayed and some companies asking employees to work from home to ensure the safety of their staff.

Snow plows and gritters were deployed across the country to clear roads and prevent accidents, while healthcare professionals remained on standby to provide urgent medical assistance if needed.

Snow plows were seen deployed across the country





