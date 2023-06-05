Social media post leads to Luxembourg terrorism arrest

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with a post on Instagram, the public prosecutor's office said

An 18-year-old man from Luxembourg has been arrested for posting suspected terrorism-related content on social media, the prosecutor's office said.

The man was arrested on Friday after German authorities raised the alarm over an Instagram post "likely to constitute [...] an act of provocation to terrorism", the prosecutor's office said in a statement, which did not state where in Luxembourg the arrest took place.

It comes after three people were charged with terrorism financing in April, following searches in the south of the country.

Around 1,000 reports concerning suspected terrorist financing were lodged with the Cellule de Renseignement Financier (CRF) - the financial crime taskforce of the public prosecutor's office - in the three-year period from 2020 to 2022, according to figures released by the Justice Ministry last month in response to a written parliamentary question.



