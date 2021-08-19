Government subsidies push up e-bike sales

The number of people applying for subsidies is so high that over 10,000 people are still waiting for their demands to be processed

Around 40,000 people in the Grand Duchy have applied for government subsidies to help them buy an electric bike since Luxembourg introduced the scheme just over a year ago, with purchases more than doubling most months, Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg said on Thursday.

The aid was announced last June, for both electric and non-electric bikes, and covers half of the cost of the bike up to a maximum of €600, with the aim of encouraging more people to cycle and support local bike shops.

The number of people buying electric bikes before the subsidies were introduced was under 1,000 each month but these figures have since been on the up, with a record of just under 6,000 people applying for the aid in March this year and 5,000 in July last year.



"The cycling allowances have been a huge success in the context of the pandemic,” said Dieschbourg in response to a parliamentary question. “An enormously high number of demands for bicycles, electric bikes and cars have been [applied for] since late spring 2020.”

The number of people applying for the subsidies is so high that just over 10,000 people are still waiting for their demands to be processed.

