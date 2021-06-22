Luxembourg unveils 11-strong Olympics team

The Games were originally scheduled for July 2020 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Eleven athletes are expected to compete for Luxembourg at the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, which are due to begin next month after having been postponed by a year as a result of the pandemic.

Nine of them have already qualified for the Games, which are set to open on 23 July, with two more awaiting confirmation of qualification from their sport's respective international associations, Luxembourg's Olympic Committee (COSL) announced on Tuesday.

Luxembourg's cyclists will make up the Grand Duchy's largest contingent at the Games, with Christine Majerus, Kevin Geniets and Michel Ries all due to represent the country.

Shot putter Bob Bertemes and 1,500m runner Charles Grethen - pending confirmation of qualification - are due to form Luxembourg's athletics team, while the COSL has nominated Stefan Zachäus to compete in Tokyo's triathlon.

Veteran swimmer Raphaël Stacchiotti will take part in his fourth Games for Luxembourg with Julie Meynen, who is awaiting ratification of her status, aiming to join him in what would be her second Olympics.

Luxembourg will also be represented by table tennis players Xia Lian Ni, who will participate at her fifth Games, and first-time participant Sarah de Nutte. The final member of the team is Nicolas Wagner, who will be competing in his first Olympics in horse riding.



The Tokyo Games, which were originally scheduled to take place in July 2020 before being pushed back, are still due to go ahead next month as planned despite criticism amid concerns over Covid-19 infection rates.

