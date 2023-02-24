Statec sees slowing growth in 2023, rebound in 2024

Inflation is not expected to stabilise until 2025 and job creation could slow in coming years - Statec

A growth pause expected from 2023 and 2024 stems from the delayed effects of soaring energy prices and rising interest rates

Luxembourg economic activity will slow this year after estimated potential growth of 2.5% in 2022, but should rebound to more than 3% in 2024, the national statistics agency Statec said in its medium-term projections published on Friday.

Inflation will only stabilise in 2025, given the influence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the region, it said, while job creation could slow in coming years, in line with the euro area and due in part to the end of public employment support measures and the 2023 economic slowdown, particularly in construction.

Statec attributed the pause in growth from 2023 and 2024 to soaring energy prices and rising interest rates which will, in a delayed reaction, reduce household consumption and investment. The global rebound expected for 2024 could mean gross domestic product growth of more than 3% for Luxembourg.

In the short and medium term, the financial sector will drive growth. "Activity would be driven by the financial sector (+2% on average per year) as much as by the other market sectors (+2.5% per year), while the support provided by the public sector [...] during the energy crisis, would run out of steam from 2024," Statec said.

"With unchanged policies, public finances would be marked by an unprecedented deficit that would be gradually reduced," it said.

Despite inflation of 5.4% in 2022, purchasing power in Luxembourg increased across the board in 2022 and 2023, thanks to the redistributive effect of government aid packages, Statec announced two weeks ago.



However, increased government spending for 2023 means that the country's debt will increase from 24.6% of Luxembourg's current total economic output to 26.3% of GDP in 2023 and 29.5% in 2026, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes said late last month.

