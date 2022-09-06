Still no healthcare cover for Luxembourg psychotherapy

Psychotherapists' association has said the CNS national health insurance is unwilling to meet some of its core demands

Psychotherapists' association has said the CNS national health insurance is unwilling to meet some of its core demands

Years-long talks to cover psychotherapy sessions under public insurance fell through again, the national healthcare fund CNS said on Tuesday, although it expressed "hope" the discussions would bear fruit next year.

The CNS and the Fapsylux national association of psychotherapists were "still so far apart that the CNS board of directors will have to decide on the failure of the current negotiations at its meeting on 14 September," the CNS said in a press release, without providing further detail.

Talks to include psychotherapy in national healthcare insurance coverage started in 2017 and fell apart earlier in 2019. Last year, the government issued rules containing definitions and tariffs for such treatment.

In 2021, psychotherapists said that the CNS was unwilling to meet some of its core demands, such as wider access for patients, coverage of all age groups and a higher number of sessions. CNS officials proposed reimbursements for only a very limited group of patients, it said at the time.

The CNS said it hoped that coverage would still become possible next year.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.